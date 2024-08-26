Columbus North Weekend Wrap-Up

Columbus North Football Stuns 5A No. 1 Decatur Central

The Columbus North Bull Dogs started their season with a commanding 41-15 victory over 5A No. 1 Decatur Central. North’s offense fired on all cylinders, with quarterback Asher Ratliff throwing two touchdown passes to Braylon Thoman and running back Gino Prescott scoring three times on the ground. The Bull Dogs’ defense held strong, forcing turnovers and keeping the Hawks at bay. This impressive win sets the stage for an exciting crosstown rivalry game against Columbus East next week.

Columbus North Volleyball Battles Hard at Franklin Central Invitational

Columbus North volleyball faced tough competition at the Franklin Central Invitational, finishing with a 1-3 record. The Bull Dogs secured a win against Pioneer but fell to Martinsville, Pendleton Heights, and Franklin Central. Key performances included Karen Dutro’s 27 kills and Reese Edwards’ 40 assists. Despite the losses, the team showed resilience and is eager to bounce back in their upcoming matches.

Columbus North Boys Soccer Secures Back-to-Back Shutouts

Columbus North boys soccer delivered two 1-0 shutouts against Castle and Elkhart over the weekend. Despite being a man down in one match, the Bull Dogs remained resilient, with Leo Iorio and Parker Gribbins finding the back of the net. Goalkeepers Juan Jose Salcedo Calderon and Noah Marsh combined for the shutouts, highlighting the team’s strong defensive performance.

Columbus North Boys Tennis Finishes Fourth at Jeffersonville Invitational

The Columbus North boys tennis team started their season with a fourth-place finish at the Jeffersonville Invitational. Standout player Hank Lin won all three of his matches to claim the No. 1 singles title. Despite missing a few players, the Bull Dogs fought hard and are looking to build on their solid performances as the season progresses.