Columbus North – Volleyball Victory and Tennis Dominance

The Bull Dogs volleyball team finally snapped their losing streak against Columbus East, securing a straight-set victory. With powerful serves and hard-hitting spikes, North showed why they’re a force to be reckoned with. They’ve been on the rise all season, and this win over their city rivals sets them up well heading into sectionals.

On the tennis court, Columbus North continued their winning ways, advancing to today’s sectional final after a decisive 5-0 victory over Greensburg. The Bull Dogs will face off against Hauser at 4:30 PM, looking to claim their 13th consecutive sectional title. Expect some strong returns and aces as North aims to serve up another championship.