Columbus North Volleyball Shows Grit in Comeback Victory

Columbus North volleyball hit a few roadblocks but came through in a nail-biting five-set win over New Albany: 25-17, 10-25, 12-25, 25-20, 15-12. After dominating the first set, the Bulldogs stumbled in the second and third but regrouped and spiked their way back to victory in the fourth and fifth sets.

Kennedy Horn was on fire, racking up 12 kills, 3 aces, and 2 blocks to keep the Bulldogs in the game. Karen Dutro matched her at the net, delivering 12 kills and 2 blocks of her own. Reese Edwards and Holly Evans provided precision setting with 17 assists each, setting up their hitters for success. Morgan Osborn anchored the defense, digging deep with 17 digs.

North now sits at 9-12, showing that when the pressure’s on, they can rally together and block out the noise.