Columbus North Volleyball Puts Up Strong Fight Against Seymour

Columbus North’s volleyball team showed resilience and determination in their season opener against Seymour on Tuesday. After winning the second set, the Bull Dogs were close to pushing the match to a fifth set but ultimately fell 25-16, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17.

Karen Dutro led the charge for North with an impressive 18 kills and four blocks, showcasing her dominance at the net. Reese Edwards and Holly Evans provided excellent support with 22 assists each, while Morgan Osborn led the defensive effort with 25 digs. Kennedy Horn added 10 kills and four aces, further contributing to the team’s solid performance.

Despite the loss, the Bull Dogs demonstrated their potential and are looking forward to their next match, which is scheduled against Shelbyville at home tomorrow. The team is eager to continue building on this strong foundation.