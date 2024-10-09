Columbus North Volleyball, Boys Tennis, & Girls Soccer

Columbus North Powers Through Bloomington South in Volleyball Victory

Columbus North’s volleyball team fought back after a first-set loss to rally and defeat Bloomington South in four sets on Thursday. After dropping a close opening set 28-26, the Bull Dogs regrouped and won the next three sets 25-18, 25-20, and 25-16.

Kennedy Horn led the way with 16 kills, while Reese Edwards played a pivotal role with 22 assists. North’s defense was solid, with Karen Dutro recording six blocks, and Morgan Osborn providing stability in the back row with 14 digs. The balanced effort allowed the Bull Dogs to control the match after the first set.

This win pushed Columbus North’s record to 16-14, as they continue to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The Bull Dogs will be looking to capitalize on their strong play and keep their winning streak alive.

Columbus North Boys Tennis Advances to Regional Final with Sweep

Columbus North’s boys tennis team continued their dominant postseason run, sweeping Batesville 5-0 in the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The fifth-ranked Bull Dogs showed why they are one of the top teams in the state, winning four of the five matches without dropping a game.

Hank Lin, Parth Shah, and Teddy Littrell all secured straight-set wins in singles play, with the doubles teams of Yoki Murabayashi and Vince Sasse, along with Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman, rounding out the sweep. Columbus North’s precision and execution left Batesville with few answers.

The Bull Dogs improved their record to 18-1 and will face Seymour in the regional final, aiming to continue their impressive postseason journey and lock in a spot in the state tournament.

Columbus North Girls Soccer Secures Sectional Win Over Whiteland

Columbus North’s girls soccer team kicked off their sectional run with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Whiteland on Tuesday night. Despite several early scoring chances, the Bull Dogs had to wait until the 26th minute to break through with the lone goal of the match.

Columbus North controlled possession for much of the game, putting consistent pressure on Whiteland’s defense. Although they were thwarted by the Whiteland goalkeeper early on, their relentless attack eventually paid off with a well-placed goal.

With the win, North advanced to the sectional semifinals, where they’ll face Center Grove. The Bull Dogs will look to carry their strong defensive play and scoring touch into the next round as they aim for a deep postseason run.