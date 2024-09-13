Columbus North Volleyball & Boys Tennis- 9/13

Columbus North Volleyball Dominates Southport

The Columbus North volleyball team continued their strong run, earning a solid 3-1 victory over Southport. After taking the first set 25-17, North briefly stumbled, dropping the second set 18-25, but they rebounded quickly to win the third set 25-18 and held on in a thrilling fourth set, 27-25.

Key players for the Bull Dogs included Kennedy Horn, who led the offense with 16 kills, and Karen Dutro, who was a force at the net with 18 kills and 7 blocks. Lexi Deny controlled the tempo, dishing out 22 assists, while Reese Edwards chipped in with 16 assists. Morgan Osborn was clutch from the service line, delivering three aces. North is set to take on Scottsburg next.