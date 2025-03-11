Columbus North Track & Field Off to Fast Start in Indoor Season

The Columbus North Bull Dogs are making their presence felt early in the indoor track & field season, with multiple athletes posting top state rankings as they chase spots in the Hoosier State Relays—Indiana’s unofficial indoor state championships.

With the top 24 athletes and relays qualifying, Columbus North is already in prime position, with several standout performances.

Boys Track & Field – Setting the Pace

3200m Runners Among State’s Best: Five Bull Dogs rank in the top 20 in the state.

Relays Making an Impact: The 4×800 relay (5th in state) and Distance Medley relay (7th in state) are strong contenders for state qualification.

Field Event Standouts: Tucker Tower ranks in the top 50 in both high jump and long jump, showing versatility.

Girls Track & Field – Pushing Toward State Qualification

3200m Strength: Adira Sluder ranks 15th in the state.

Relay Power: The 4×800 relay ranks 4th, with the Distance Medley relay at 12th.

Field Event Contenders: Emma Haston (high jump) and Sierra Newell (long jump) are in strong qualifying position.

With two weeks left to improve their marks, Columbus North is on track to send a large contingent to the Hoosier State Relays.