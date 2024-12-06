Columbus North Swimmers Show Progress Despite Loss

The Columbus North swim teams faced a tough challenge against Seymour, with the boys falling 120-66 and the girls 114.5-68.5. Despite the losses, the Bull Frogs showcased significant improvement across the board.

For the girls, Mridula Muthukumaran shone with wins in the 200-meter IM (2:20.57) and 100-meter butterfly (1:03.60). Teammate Cora Tregoning also impressed, taking first in the 500-meter freestyle (5:50.28) and finishing second in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:18.04).

On the boys’ side, Diego Cotero Tapia led the charge with a win in the 100-meter butterfly (55.52) and anchored the 200-meter freestyle relay team to a victory in 1:39.21. Diver Dagan Kleffman also delivered, earning first place with a score of 204.35. The Bull Frogs are clearly making waves and continue to build on their momentum as the season progresses.