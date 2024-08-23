Columbus North Sports

Columbus North Girls Soccer Dominates Seymour Columbus North Girls Soccer was unstoppable last night at the BCSC Soccer Complex, shutting out Seymour 8-0. Seven different Bull Dogs found the back of the net, with Rachel Fulp leading the charge by scoring early. Defensive star Allison Kolhouse also made headlines by scoring her first career goal. Up next: The Bull Dogs will take on Elkhart at the Trojan Classic at Center Grove this Saturday at 10:00 AM.

Columbus North Volleyball Sweeps Shelbyville Columbus North Volleyball bounced back from a tough season opener by sweeping Shelbyville 25-8, 25-8, 25-19 in their home opener. Kennedy Horn led the team with 13 kills, showing the depth and talent within the squad. Next up: North heads to the Franklin Central Invitational this Saturday at 9:00 AM, aiming to keep the momentum going.

Columbus North Girls Golf Edges Out Roncalli Columbus North Girls Golf secured a narrow 178-187 victory over Roncalli, thanks to Erin Hopkins’ stellar performance, shooting 1-over-par 37. Lindsey Hartwell added a solid 40 to help seal the win. On the horizon: North’s golfers will compete at the Trojan Classic at Hickory Stick Golf Course on Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Columbus North Football: Season Opener at Decatur Central Columbus North Football kicks off their season tonight with an away game at Decatur Central. The Bull Dogs are looking to start strong on the road, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. North has been preparing all summer for this matchup, and fans can expect an intense battle as they face off against a tough Decatur Central team. Coming up: The Bull Dogs’ JV team will host Decatur Central on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Max Andress Field.

Columbus North Weekend Sports Outlook: