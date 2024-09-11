Columbus North Sports Update: Bull Dogs in Control

Volleyball: North Serves Up a Victory Over Southport The Columbus North volleyball team was spiking on all cylinders as they took down Southport in a 3-1 victory. After splitting the first two sets, the Bull Dogs dug deep to win the final two sets 25-18 and 27-25. Kennedy Horn was a kill machine, racking up 16 kills, while Karen Dutro hammered home 18 kills and blocked 7 shots. Setter Lexi Deny was the assist queen with 22, while Reese Edwards chipped in 16 assists. North showed they have the bite to back up their bark and will aim to keep their winning streak alive in their next match against Scottsburg.

Boys Soccer: Espejel’s Bicycle Kick Lifts North to Victory The Bull Dogs boys soccer team was all wheels as senior Aidan Espejel scored a jaw-dropping bicycle kick to secure a 1-0 win over Perry Meridian. It was Espejel’s first goal of the season, but it couldn’t have come at a better time. North dominated with an 18-6 shot advantage, and goalie JJ Salcedo Calderon was a wall, making one key save to keep the clean sheet. The Bull Dogs are showing they have the horsepower to compete at the top, and their season is in full gear as they keep rolling through non-conference play.

Boys Tennis: Bull Dogs Bark and Bite Against Terre Haute South The No. 6-ranked Columbus North boys tennis team showed why they’re a top dog in Conference Indiana with a dominant 4-1 win over Terre Haute South. Leading the charge was Hank Lin at No. 1 singles, who swept his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Parth Shah brought the heat with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, while the doubles duos of Murabayashi/Sasse and Sabapathy/Perez also served up victories. Despite a close loss at No. 3 singles, the Bull Dogs proved they are a force to be reckoned with on the court, improving their record to 6-1.

Girls Golf: North Finds Rough Patch in Tri-Match The Columbus North girls golf team hit a bit of a sand trap in their tri-match against Franklin and Center Grove, finishing third with a score of 194. Despite the team struggles, Erin’s even-par 36 kept North in the mix and earned her second overall. Lindsey added a solid 42, but the Bull Dogs will be aiming for the fairway in their upcoming matches as they look to bounce back.