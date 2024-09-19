Columbus North Sports Recap- 9/19

Boys Tennis: Bull Dogs Stay Top Dogs in Conference Battle

Columbus North boys tennis isn’t just barking up the right tree – they’re at the top of it! The Bull Dogs picked up a big 3-2 win over Bloomington South to stay undefeated in Conference Indiana play. Singles players Hank Lin and Parth Shah dominated their matches, while the doubles team of Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman clinched the crucial point to secure the win.

With a 13-1 overall record, North continues to look like the team to beat. Coach Young’s squad has their sights set on a repeat conference title, and with the way they’re playing, there’s no leash on their potential.

Girls Soccer: Shutout Streak for the Bull Dogs Rolls On

Columbus North girls soccer is on a roll, posting their 10th consecutive shutout with a 1-0 victory over Lawrence North. The Bull Dogs’ defense has been impenetrable, and Wednesday’s game was no exception. Avery Baker scored the lone goal of the match with a perfectly placed free kick just before halftime, and the defense took care of the rest.

The Bull Dogs have now improved to 9-1-1 on the season, and with a defense this stingy, they’ve proven to be a tough nut to crack. It’s going to take more than a few shots on goal to break this shutout streak. Right now, the Bull Dogs are barking their way toward a strong postseason run.