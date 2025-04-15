Columbus North Softball Falls in Offensive Shootout to Whiteland

Columbus North’s late rally fell short in a 14-13 home loss to Whiteland in one of the highest-scoring games of the early season. The Bulldogs erased an early 6-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the third and five more across the next two innings. Lily Retz hit a two-run homer in the fourth, while Avery Shehan led the team with a 3-for-5 effort.

Whiteland’s lineup countered with 14 hits of their own, including a pair of home runs by Sullivan and timely hits from Felker and Smith. The Warriors reclaimed the lead in the seventh after back-to-back Bulldog errors set the table. Despite a strong six-inning relief performance by Payton Morris (10 strikeouts, one earned run), CN couldn’t recover.

Columbus North drops to 3-3 and travels to Seymour tonight.