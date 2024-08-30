Columbus North Soccer & Volleyball

Columbus North Soccer Dominates Columbus East: Bull Dogs Shut Out Olympians

Last night, the Columbus North Bull Dogs proved that they were top dogs on the soccer field with a decisive 3-0 victory over the Columbus East Olympians. The Bull Dogs took a bite out of East’s defense, with sophomore Mathiang Kak sinking the first goal and leading the charge. Angel Espejel added to the Bull Dogs’ bark with a second goal in the 56th minute, and an own goal by East in the 75th minute sealed the deal.

The Olympians struggled to get their paws on the ball, managing just one shot on goal. The Bull Dogs’ defense was as tough as a bone, keeping East at bay and securing their fifth win of the season. Columbus East, now 1-2, will need to regroup and find their footing for future matchups.