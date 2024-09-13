Columbus North Set to Face Roncalli in Friday Night Showdown

Tonight, please join me, Jeremy Giggy, as I bring you Play-by-Play action from Max Andress Field at Columbus North. Alongside me as the Guest Color Commentator will be Central Middle School 8th Grade Head Coach Andy Hatfield as we bring you the Columbus North Bull Dogs and their battle the Roncalli Royals in a high-stakes matchup under the Friday night lights. The Bull Dogs are gunning for their fourth straight win, with the game being broadcast live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and streaming online at 1010wcsi.com. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and our pregame show begins at 6 p.m. with the Gridiron Gurus podcast, followed by a message from the IHSAA commissioner. We’ll then dive into our exclusive Bulldog Breakdown, where we’ll hear from both head coaches ahead of this exciting matchup.

The Bull Dogs are on fire, opening the season 3-0 and posting 31 or more points in each game. Their latest win, a dominant 45-14 victory over Southport, showcased the team’s offensive power. Quarterback Asher Ratliff has been leading the charge, throwing for 193 yards and two touchdowns in their last game while adding another score on the ground. Running back Gino Prescott has been a key playmaker as well, rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns last week. North’s defense has been equally impressive, holding opponents to 14 points or less in each contest.

But Roncalli poses a significant challenge. The Royals may be coming off a tough 9-3 loss to Bishop Chatard, but their defense is formidable, and they’ll be hungry to get back on track. Quarterback Jayden Buchanan has been solid for Roncalli, racking up nearly 400 passing yards and four touchdowns on the season, while junior running back Zach Dozier adds another layer of danger with his speed and agility.

History leans in Roncalli’s favor, as the Royals have taken the last four meetings between the two teams, including a 38-10 win last year. However, with Columbus North firing on all cylinders, the Bull Dogs are ready to prove they’ve turned the corner and can compete with the state’s elite programs. Can they break Roncalli’s streak and secure their fourth straight win? Tune in live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and 1010wcsi.com to find out!