Columbus North Rallies Behind Freshman Power in Season Opener

The Columbus North Bull Dogs opened their baseball season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Hamilton Southeastern, thanks to a clutch performance from freshman Jack Whaley. Making a dream debut, Whaley blasted a three-run home run in his first varsity at-bat and finished the night 3-for-4, accounting for three of North’s four total hits.

On the mound, Joey Fry pitched 4.2 innings of hitless baseball before handing things off to Dillon Long. Jayden Adorno came on in the seventh to close the door and secure the save. The Bull Dogs now look to carry this early momentum deeper into the spring.