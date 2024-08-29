Columbus North Overpowers Columbus East in Girls Soccer

Columbus North’s girls soccer team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Columbus East 6-0 in their latest matchup. The Bull Dogs took control early with a header goal from Paige Terry off a corner kick. Avery Baker added two goals, while additional contributions came from Emerson Chambers, Terry with her second goal, and Allison Kolhouse, who scored off another corner kick. Columbus North dominated the match, outshooting East 27-1. Columbus East will look to regroup before their next game at Providence, while North prepares for a home game against Floyd Central.