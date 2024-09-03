Columbus North Labor Day Weekend Recap

Football:

The Columbus North Bull Dogs were on fire this past weekend as they took on their crosstown rivals, the Columbus East Olympians. North’s offense was unstoppable, racking up a 42-0 victory, which marked their fourth straight win in this storied rivalry. Quarterback Asher Ratliff led the charge, completing 11 of 17 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Ratliff also displayed his dual-threat ability, rushing for 135 yards and two more scores. Running back Gino Prescott added to the ground game with 132 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. On the receiving end, Braylon Thoman hauled in three catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns, while Garrett Long contributed with two catches for 68 yards. The defense was equally dominant, holding East to just 59 total yards and securing their second consecutive shutout. Garrett Long also led the defensive effort with 2.5 sacks, making sure the Bull Dogs stood tall throughout the game.

Girls Soccer:

The Bull Dogs’ girls soccer team continued their strong start to the season with a 2-0 victory over Floyd Central. Freshman Grace Bethuram scored her first high school goal in the 38th minute, thanks to a brilliant assist from Evelin Lopez. Paige Terry secured the win with a second goal in the 72nd minute, assisted by Avery Baker. The Bull Dogs outshot the Highlanders 24-4, with 16 shots on target. Goalkeeper Danika Hoehn, supported by a solid backline of Brooklyn Pendleton, Allison Kolhouse, Greta Schuetz, Gabby Spurgeon, and Hayden Bigler, recorded their fourth straight shutout. The defense’s “no entry” policy ensured another clean sheet, showcasing the team’s defensive prowess.

Boys and Girls Cross Country:

Columbus North’s cross country teams dominated the Franklin Invitational. The boys’ team swept the top four spots, with Neal White leading the charge, crossing the finish line in 15 minutes, 50 seconds. Jace Works, Draven Martinez, and Jonny Klaus followed closely behind. On the girls’ side, Carys Glyn-Jones led the Bull Dogs with a third-place finish, clocking in at 18:56.7. The girls’ team finished first overall, with five runners placing in the top ten. Both teams demonstrated that they are in top form as they move deeper into the season.

Boys Tennis:

The Bull Dogs’ tennis team served up a strong 4-1 victory against Terre Haute North in Conference Indiana action. Top singles players Hank Lin, Parth Shah, and Teddy Littrell all won their matches in straight sets, with Lin delivering a flawless 6-0, 6-0 performance at No. 1 singles. The doubles teams had mixed results, but North’s overall play ensured a convincing win, keeping their undefeated record intact.

Volleyball:

The Columbus North volleyball team faced tough competition at the Bloomington South Invitational, finishing the weekend 1-3. Despite the losses to Jasper, Brownstown Central, and Trinity Lutheran, the Bull Dogs secured a win against East Central. Standout performances included Kennedy Horn and Karen Dutro, who each recorded 27 kills and eight blocks. The Bull Dogs look to rebound as they head to Bloomington North tonight for a 7:15 PM matchup.

Girls Golf:

The Columbus North girls golf team is back in action today, hosting Southwestern (Shelby) at Harrison Lake Country Club at 4:30 PM. The team will look to continue their strong season on their home course.

Boys Tennis:

The Bull Dogs’ boys tennis team faces a tough challenge today as they take on Carmel at Perry Meridian at 5:30 PM. After their dominant performance over the weekend, they will be looking to extend their winning streak.