Columbus North High School Sports- 9/20

Boys’ Tennis: Bull Dogs Serve Up Victory in Top-10 Showdown

The Columbus North Bull Dogs boys’ tennis team continued their impressive run Thursday night with a thrilling 3-2 win over No. 9-ranked Floyd Central. Singles aces Hank Lin and Parth Shah showcased their dominance on the court, each securing victories in their matches. Meanwhile, the doubles duo of Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman sealed the victory with a commanding performance in No. 2 doubles. The Bull Dogs are on a roll, and with this win, they remain in strong contention as they march toward the state finals.

Volleyball: Panthers Spoil Senior Night for North

The Columbus North Bull Dogs volleyball team battled hard on Senior Night, but Jennings County ultimately took the win in four sets. Despite slow starts in each set, North showed heart and resilience, led by senior standout Kennedy Horn, who delivered 14 kills and 5 blocks. Senior Morgan Osborn also hit a career milestone, recording her 1,000th career dig. Though the Bull Dogs came up short, their determination and growth are evident, and they will look to rebound in upcoming matches.

Soccer: Bull Dogs Fall Short Against Lawrence North

The Columbus North boys’ soccer team put in a gritty performance against Lawrence North, outshooting their opponents 16-6. However, a single early goal by Lawrence North was enough to seal a 1-0 defeat for the Bull Dogs. Despite the loss, North’s defense held strong, and their relentless attack showed that they’re capable of bouncing back quickly as they prepare for their next match.