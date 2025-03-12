Columbus North Gymnastics Takes Aim at State Championship on Saturday

While basketball regionals will dominate the headlines this weekend, it’s also State Championship Saturday for IHSAA Girls Gymnastics, and Columbus North is ready to stick the landing in Muncie.

The Bull Dogs have been the standard of excellence, punching their ticket to state for the 19th consecutive season after an undefeated campaign and dominant performance at the Franklin Central Regional.

Columbus North’s 109.175 regional score was the highest in the meet, finishing ahead of New Palestine and Bloomington North to secure yet another regional title. Leading the way was superstar gymnast Reese Euler, who took home:

First place in vault, uneven bars, and balance beam

A second-place finish in floor exercise

The all-around regional title with a score of 38.075

With a historic streak on the line, the Bull Dogs will now compete at Ball State University on Saturday, looking to add yet another state championship to their collection.