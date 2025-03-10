Columbus North Gymnastics Sticks the Landing, Wins Back-to-Back Regional Titles

The Columbus North Bull Dogs are flipping, twisting, and soaring their way back to the IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals, securing their second consecutive regional championship at the Franklin Central Regional. North put on a near-flawless performance, racking up an impressive 109.175 team score, outpacing New Palestine and Bloomington North to punch their ticket to the biggest stage in Indiana high school gymnastics.

Senior standout Reese Euler was simply dominant, winning the vault (9.6), bars (9.6), and beam (9.6) before finishing second on the floor (9.275) to claim the all-around title with an outstanding 38.075 total. The Bull Dogs proved their depth, with Hayden Harper placing third on beam and fourth on vault, while Ellie McIntier, Emerson Chambers, and Hannah Perry all posted top-five finishes in their events.

With momentum on their side, Columbus North now sets its sights on the IHSAA State Finals, where they’ll look to stick the landing and bring home a championship.