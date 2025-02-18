Columbus North Gymnastics Flips the Script, Claims Conference Indiana Title

The Columbus North gymnastics team vaulted over the competition at the Conference Indiana Championship, posting a stellar 107.85 to claim the conference crown. Bloomington North and Bloomington South finished second and third, but the Bull Dogs left no doubt about their dominance.

Reese Euler was the star of the show, soaring to first place on vault (9.3), bars (9.55), and floor (9.45) while finishing second on beam. Her all-around total of 37.3 secured the top spot. Hayden Harper was right behind, taking second in the all-around with a score of 36.65. North will now set its sights on a marquee matchup against crosstown rival Columbus East this Thursday.