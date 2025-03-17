Columbus North Gymnastics Finishes Fourth at State, Euler Takes Runner-Up on Floor

For the third straight year, the Columbus North gymnastics team finished fourth in the state, continuing their streak as one of Indiana’s top programs.

Competing in the IHSAA State Finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie, the Bull Dogs posted a 108.275 team score, edging out Crown Point to secure their spot on the podium.

Leading the way was Reese Euler, who finished second on floor, along with top-10 placements in bars and vault. Freshman Hayden Harper, junior Hannah Perry, and junior Peyton Hewitt also turned in strong performances across multiple events.

With 19 consecutive state appearances, Columbus North has cemented itself as one of the premier gymnastics programs in Indiana.