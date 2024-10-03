Columbus North Golfers Earn Academic All-State Honors

It’s not just about skills on the course for Columbus North seniors Lindsey Hartwell and Kara Buntin—these two standout golfers were named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State team. This honor recognizes both their athletic and academic excellence, proving that Hartwell and Buntin are as sharp in the classroom as they are on the greens.

The Bull Dogs have much to be proud of with these two seniors leading by example, demonstrating that success comes from both hard work and balance.