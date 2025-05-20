Columbus North Golf Swings into Third at Conference Championship

At Timbergate Golf Course, Columbus North’s boys golf team delivered a strong showing Monday with a 315 to earn third place in the Conference Indiana tournament. Brady Schneider shot a 2-over 74 to tie for second and earn All-Conference honors, while Austin Perry joined him with a 77.

Reid Perry (81), Ryder Allman (83), and Tyler Dillingham (84) rounded out the scorecard. With steady improvement across the lineup, the Bull Dogs are sharpening their game just in time for sectional play.