Columbus North Golf Shines, While Volleyball and Tennis Battle Tough Opponents

The Columbus North volleyball team came up just short in a hard-fought Conference Indiana matchup against Bloomington North. Despite dropping the match in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, the Bull Dogs showed some fight, especially in the final two sets. Kennedy Horn was a standout for North, leading the attack with 11 kills and putting up a solid defensive front with five blocks. Morgan Osborn was all over the court with 17 digs and added four aces from the service line, keeping Bloomington North on their toes. Holly Evans contributed six assists as North worked to keep pace with their opponents. The Bull Dogs will look to rebound as they prepare for tonight’s match at Hauser at 7:15 p.m.

On the golf course, the Columbus North girls’ team had a strong showing, defeating Southwestern (Shelby) 175-225 at Harrison Lake Country Club. Erin Hopkins led the way with an even-par 35, showing excellent form as she led her team to victory. Lindsey Hartwell backed her up with a solid 39, while both Harper Andresen and Kara Buntin carded personal-best 48s. The girls are back on the links today, taking on Southport at 4 p.m.

In boys’ tennis, Columbus North faced a tough challenge against No. 2 Carmel, falling 4-1. However, there was a silver lining as Hank Lin continued his undefeated streak at No. 1 singles, winning 6-2, 6-1. Despite some close matches, the Bull Dogs couldn’t overcome Carmel’s depth. They will look to bounce back in their next match.