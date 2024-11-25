Columbus North Girls Wrestling Finds Bright Spots at Ben Davis Invitational
The Columbus North girls wrestling team battled tough competition at the Ben Davis Invitational, finishing 12th out of 29 teams.
Leading the way for the Bull Dogs was Vika Konovalenko, who went 4-1 on the day and earned a second-place finish in the 125-pound weight class. While the team faced challenges overall, Konovalenko’s stellar performance shows the promise and potential within the program.
