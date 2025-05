The No. 16-ranked Columbus North girls tennis team delivered a flawless performance, sweeping Bloomington South 5-0 to remain undefeated in Conference Indiana play.

Aya Saad, Lucy Bergman, and Ayane Umemura won their singles matches in convincing fashion, while doubles teams Nino Akalaya/Molly Richards and Grace Conner/Lizzie Bodart added solid victories. North is now 7-3 overall and 2-0 in conference action.