Columbus North Girls Tennis Blanks East with Depth on Display

With three varsity regulars unavailable, Columbus North still swept rival Columbus East 5-0 Monday evening behind dominant performances from both returning players and first-time varsity starters. Molly Richards and Priyanka Nair didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles, while Grace Merritt stepped in at No. 1 doubles alongside Lizzie Bodart to win by the same score.

In singles play, Aya Saad, Lucy Bergman, and Ayane Umemura each delivered 6-0, 6-0 victories. Saad, now the team’s top singles player, showed poise and control on a windy evening to improve her early-season mark.

East’s lineup, missing a few starters of its own, was led by Lauren Degner, who continues to work her way back from injury and showed flashes of her potential. North improves to 3-0.