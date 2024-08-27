Columbus North Girls Soccer & Girls Golf
Columbus North Girls Soccer Shuts Down Franklin
Columbus North girls soccer delivered a strong performance, shutting out Franklin 2-0. The Bull Dogs found their rhythm in the second half, with Lily Ryan breaking through the Franklin defense and scoring the go-ahead goal. Allison Kolhouse added an insurance goal off a perfectly placed corner kick, securing the victory. The Bull Dogs now set their sights on an exciting rivalry week showdown against Columbus East on Wednesday, where they’ll aim to keep their winning streak alive.
Columbus North Girls Golf Wins Big Against Bloomington North
Columbus North girls golf continued their impressive form, securing a 174-231 victory over Bloomington North. Lindsey Hartwell led the Bull Dogs with an exceptional 1-over-par 37, followed closely by Erin Hopkins, who carded a 39. The consistent play of Kara Buntin and Ana Pavlov, who both shot 49, helped cement the win. The Bull Dogs are poised and ready for their upcoming challenges as they look to extend their winning streak.