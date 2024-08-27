Columbus North Girls Soccer & Girls Golf

Columbus North Girls Soccer Shuts Down Franklin

Columbus North girls soccer delivered a strong performance, shutting out Franklin 2-0. The Bull Dogs found their rhythm in the second half, with Lily Ryan breaking through the Franklin defense and scoring the go-ahead goal. Allison Kolhouse added an insurance goal off a perfectly placed corner kick, securing the victory. The Bull Dogs now set their sights on an exciting rivalry week showdown against Columbus East on Wednesday, where they’ll aim to keep their winning streak alive.