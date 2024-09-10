Columbus North Girls Soccer & Boys Tennis- 9/10

The Columbus North girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night in style with a clean sheet victory over Greenwood, winning 2-0. Senior co-captain Rachel Merritt delivered two perfect assists, both converted by Allison Kolhouse, who found the net with precision. The Bull Dogs are now riding a six-game shutout streak, proving that their defense is as solid as a brick wall. With a 5-1-1 record, North looks poised to continue their winning ways as they enter the heart of their season. The Bull Dogs are back in action this week as they continue to chase further success on the pitch.

Columbus North boys tennis, ranked No. 6 in the state, lived up to their ranking with a 5-0 shutout of Seymour. Hank Lin delivered a flawless performance at No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0. Parth Shah and Teddy Littrell added straight-set victories at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. In doubles action, North’s duos sealed the deal in tightly contested matches to complete the sweep. The Bull Dogs are now 5-1 and continue to make a racket on the courts this season.