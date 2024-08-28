Columbus North Girls Golf Team Shines in Victory Over Seymour

The Columbus North girls golf team continued their impressive season with a solid 177-195 win over Seymour at Shadowood on Tuesday. Erin Hopkins led the Bull Dogs with a stellar 1-under-par 35, securing medalist honors.

Supporting Hopkins’ strong performance was Lindsey Hartwell, who carded a 38, while Ana Pavlov, Kara Buntin, and Harper Andresen rounded out the team’s effort with scores of 51, 53, and 57, respectively.

Columbus North’s depth and consistency on the course have been key factors in their success this season, with the team continually building on their achievements.