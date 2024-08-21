Columbus North Girls Golf Team Achieves Season-Best Score

The Columbus North girls golf team had a standout performance on Tuesday, posting a season-best score of 176, though they narrowly lost to No. 12-ranked Batesville. Erin Hopkins led the Bull Dogs with a phenomenal 1-under-par 34, securing medalist honors for the day.

Hopkins’ round was highlighted by two birdies in her last three holes, marking her best nine-hole score at Harrison Lake Country Club. Her consistent play throughout the match was complemented by solid performances from her teammates. Lindsey Hartwell shot a 42, Kara Buntin recorded a 44, Harper Andresen added a 56, and Anna Pavlov finished with a 58.

The Bull Dogs are showing continuous improvement with each match, and the team is optimistic about their potential as they move deeper into the season. Columbus North’s next match is scheduled against Roncalli at Smock Golf Course on Thursday.