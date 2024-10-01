Columbus North Girls Golf Finishes Ninth in Regionals

Columbus North girls golf wrapped up their season with a solid ninth-place finish at the Franklin Regional. Senior Erin Hopkins led the way with a 4-over-par 76, narrowly missing out on a state berth after losing in a playoff. Lindsey Hartwell followed with a strong 82, while seniors Kara Buntin and Ana Pavlov contributed scores of 106 and 122, respectively. Sophomore Harper Andresen added a 129 to round out the team’s score of 386.

In individual competition, Brown County’s Lilly VanNess shot an 88, Columbus East’s Grace LaSell finished with a 95, and Jennings County’s Grace Oden posted a 126. A well-deserved congratulations to these athletes for their dedication this season. We at 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM wish the Columbus North and East golfers, as well as all local participants, the best in their future endeavors.