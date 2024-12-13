Columbus North Girls Basketball Bounces Back with Win Over East Central

The Columbus North Bull Dogs girls basketball team showed resilience on Thursday night, overcoming a slow start to defeat East Central 56-41. The Bull Dogs trailed midway through the second quarter but went on a game-changing 24-2 run that stretched into the second half, ultimately sealing the victory.

Sophomore standouts Kaylie Harmon and Avery Johnson led the charge, combining for an impressive 39 points. Harmon posted a game-high 24 points, while Johnson added 15 points and sparked the team with critical three-pointers during the pivotal run.

The win improves North’s record to 9-1, a strong response following their first loss of the season earlier this week. The Bull Dogs will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare for a rivalry game against Columbus East on December 19th.