Columbus North Football Eyes a Breakthrough Season

Columbus North is entering the 2024 football season with high expectations, fueled by the return of 17 of their 22 starters from last year. After a 5-6 season that showed glimpses of what this team could achieve, the Bull Dogs are now aiming to translate that potential into consistent success on the field.

Under the guidance of head coach Logan Haston, North has made significant strides in maturity, leadership, and discipline. These qualities were evident in their recent scrimmage against Greenwood, where the team shook off early nerves to showcase their offensive and defensive capabilities.

Junior quarterback Asher Ratliff is back at the helm, supported by a powerful running game led by seniors Gino Prescott and Sam Mormino. The offensive line, featuring standout players like junior tackle Drew Schiefer and senior center Bryce Harriman, is poised to give the Bull Dogs a strong foundation.

Defensively, North’s strength lies in its linebacker corps, with all four starters returning. The team is also excited about the depth and competition in the defensive backfield, which should bolster their ability to handle the tough opponents on their schedule.

Speaking of the schedule, the Bull Dogs face a daunting slate of games, starting with a trip to Class 5A state runner-up Decatur Central. With matchups against Roncalli, Bishop Chatard, and the Bloomington schools, North is setting itself up to be battle-tested by the time the postseason rolls around. Their ultimate goal is to make a deep run in the tournament and challenge perennial powerhouse Center Grove in the sectional.

Columbus North is set to have an exciting season, with the team looking to build on last year’s success and take a huge step forward in 2024.