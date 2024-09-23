Columbus North – Dominating the Field and the Court

Football – Bull Dogs Fight Hard but Fall Short

In a tough Friday night battle, Columbus North’s football team suffered its first defeat of the season in a 21-14 loss to 4A No. 5-ranked Bishop Chatard. The Bull Dogs, ranked No. 8 in 6A, were in control for most of the game, leading twice and holding Chatard’s offense at bay until the final minutes. Despite the late-game heroics from Chatard, North showed grit and determination, keeping the game close until the very end.

Columbus North struck early with Gino Prescott breaking free for a 46-yard touchdown run, giving the Bull Dogs an early 7-0 lead. After Chatard tied the game in the second quarter, North’s quarterback, Asher Ratliff, found Jordan Briner for a 46-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to put North ahead again, 14-7. Briner and Morgan Knapp stepped up big in the receiving game, with Knapp hauling in eight catches for 62 yards.

But the game turned in the final minutes as the Trojans rallied with two touchdowns, including a 24-yard run by Jax Guidry with just over a minute left. North’s final drive fell short as time expired, leaving the Bull Dogs to rue missed opportunities, including four trips inside the Trojans’ 30-yard line that ended with no points.

Despite the loss, Ratliff had a strong night, completing 22 of 31 passes for 200 yards. Prescott was a workhorse, rushing for 123 yards on 21 carries. Defensively, Macario Mendez provided a key interception that set up an early scoring opportunity, while the entire defense played well for most of the night, limiting Chatard until the final moments.

The Bull Dogs will look to bounce back next week as they continue their march through the season with lessons learned from this hard-fought contest.

Boys’ Soccer – Bull Dogs Bark Loud with Senior Day Win

Columbus North’s boys’ soccer team showed no mercy on Senior Day, delivering a commanding 6-0 win against Terre Haute North. Senior Madux Tovey kicked things off early, while fellow senior Bryan Rodriguez added two more goals, proving the Bull Dogs were in top form. Junior Leo Iorio chipped in with a stunning free-kick goal, while Edwin De La Cruz kept the momentum going. Ben Stevens sealed the deal with a fantastic goal, giving the Bull Dogs a perfect ending to an emotional day. With a 37-0 shot advantage, Columbus North completely controlled the field.

Girls’ Soccer – Streak Continues with Yet Another Shutout

The Columbus North girls continued their defensive dominance with their 11th straight shutout, blanking Terre Haute North 6-0. Sophomore Danika Hoehn was a wall in goal, supported by standout efforts from Evelin Lopez, Rachel Fulp, and Avery Baker, who all found the back of the net. The Bull Dogs’ team approach on defense is proving to be unstoppable.

Cross-Country – Bull Dogs Run Wild

Columbus North girls’ cross-country team claimed their sixth consecutive Conference Indiana title, led by Carys Glyn-Jones, who crossed the line in first place. Kyleigh Wolf and Tristan Works were hot on her heels, finishing third and fourth. On the boys’ side, Neal White raced to a second-place finish, though Bloomington North managed to secure the overall win. The Bull Dogs are revving up for even more success as the season progresses.

Boys’ Tennis – Battle on the Courts

In a thrilling top-10 showdown, the Columbus North Bull Dogs boys’ tennis team clawed their way to a 3-2 victory over Floyd Central. Hank Lin and Parth Shah were nearly flawless in their singles matches, while the doubles team of Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman clinched the win in a decisive No. 2 doubles match. This victory keeps the Bull Dogs in prime position as they move toward the state finals.