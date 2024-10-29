Columbus North Cross Country Teams Head to State with Regional Title and National Ranking

The Columbus North cross country teams are making big strides this season, and they’re not done yet! The Bull Dog girls’ team clinched the regional title at the Evansville Mater Dei Regional, showcasing their dominance on the course. Leading the charge was Carys Glyn-Jones, who blazed her way to first place in the girls’ race, crossing the finish line in an impressive 18:17.5. With solid finishes from teammates like Kyleigh Wolf and Tristan Works, Columbus North easily outpaced their competition, setting up a promising run at the state meet.

The boys’ team also earned a state spot with a third-place finish, led by Neal White’s third-place individual result of 15:18.0. Columbus North is currently ranked 26th in the nation, an impressive feat that speaks volumes about the program’s strength. Several team members received Academic All-State honors, highlighting the program’s excellence both on and off the course. As the teams gear up for the state meet, Columbus North is ready to make its mark as one of the elite cross-country programs in the country.