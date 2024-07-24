Columbus North & Columbus East Students to Get Into Games for Free

Exciting news for students at Columbus North and Columbus East high schools! Both schools have announced that all home athletic events for the 2024-25 school year will be free for their high school students. This is a great way to get more students involved in cheering on their teams.

Columbus North High School shared the news on their athletic department’s website in late June. Starting this school year, all Columbus North students can attend home games for free. Just make sure to bring your student ID badge and lanyard to get in. However, this offer doesn’t cover IHSAA events, sectional or regional tournaments, or games against Columbus East when they are hosted by Columbus East. This awesome opportunity is thanks to some generous anonymous donors in the community. The school hopes that more students will come out to support their teams, making the games more exciting and building stronger school spirit.

Columbus East High School made a similar announcement on their Facebook page last night. From now on, all Columbus East students can also get into home games for free by showing their student ID badge and lanyard. Just like Columbus North, this doesn’t include IHSAA events, sectional or regional tournaments, or games against Columbus North when hosted by Columbus East. This initiative was made possible by long-time supporters of the school who prefer to stay anonymous. The goal is to see more students at the games, which will help boost team morale and create a lively and fun atmosphere.