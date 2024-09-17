Columbus North Bulldogs Dominate in Volleyball, Golf, and Soccer

Volleyball: Crushing Victory for North The Columbus North Bull Dogs put on a clinic last night, sweeping Greenwood Christian in three commanding sets (25-14, 25-19, 25-12). Karen Dutro led the charge offensively, delivering 10 kills, while Kennedy Horn added 9, and Elaina Penrod chipped in 8 kills. Reese Edwards directed the offense with 14 assists, and on defense, Morgan Osborn racked up 15 digs. Lucy Wilson also contributed 4 aces, with Addy Wettschurack leading the blocking game, tallying 5 blocks. The Bull Dogs will now focus on their Senior Night matchup against Jennings County this Thursday, where they’ll aim to continue their strong play.

Girls Soccer: North Rolls Over Bloomington North The Columbus North girls soccer team continues its red-hot form with a 5-0 win over Bloomington North. A balanced attack saw goals from Gabi Merritt, Alana Baker, Grace Bethuram, Ava Corney, and Rachel Sims. Columbus North controlled the pace of the game with a barrage of shots (23 total, 12 on target) while holding Bloomington North to just one attempt. Hoehn and Revell shared goalkeeping duties, securing the clean sheet with minimal pressure. Up next, the Bull Dogs host Franklin tonight at 5:00 p.m. as they look to maintain their dominance.

Girls Golf: Hopkins Leads North to Strong Second Place The Columbus North girls golf team took second place in the Conference Indiana Championship, just missing out on the top spot. Erin Hopkins stole the show, earning medalist honors by shooting an impressive 2-over-par 74. Lindsey Hartwell also had a standout performance, shooting 80 to earn All-Conference honors. The team posted a solid 361 overall but fell just short of Terre Haute South’s 339. They’ll be back in action today, hosting Columbus East at Harrison Lake in a key tune-up match ahead of sectionals.