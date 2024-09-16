Columbus North Bull Dogs Keep Their Bite: Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country, and Golf

Football:

The Columbus North Bull Dogs remain undefeated at 4-0 after a dominant defensive performance led them to a 14-0 win over Roncalli. Asher Ratliff led the offense with both a passing and rushing touchdown, while the defense shut down the Royals, not allowing a single point. The Bull Dogs are on a roll, with their eyes firmly set on extending their perfect season.

Boys Soccer:

On the soccer field, Columbus North Boys pulled off a major upset, beating 3A No. 4 Carmel 2-0 despite being down two players in the second half. Parker Gribbins got the Bull Dogs on the board, while Mathiang Kak added a penalty kick before receiving a red card. Goalkeeper Juan Jose Salcedo Calderon recorded eight saves to secure the clean sheet, continuing the Bull Dogs’ incredible defensive form.

Girls Soccer:

The Columbus North Girls extended their shutout streak to eight straight games with a 1-0 win over Greenfield-Central. Paige Terry found the back of the net with a perfect assist from Rachel Fulp, while Danika Hoehn remained a fortress in goal, making two crucial saves. This team has built a wall around their net, and no one has been able to break through lately.

Volleyball:

On the volleyball court, the Columbus North Volleyball team bounced back with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 sweep over Terre Haute North. Karen Dutro led the charge with 12 kills, while Lexi Denny contributed 13 assists. The Bull Dogs’ all-around performance, featuring strong defense and efficient offense, was too much for the Patriots to handle.

Cross Country:

In the Eagle Classic at Brown County, the Columbus North Boys and Girls Cross-Country teams both took second place in the Elite Division. Neal White finished second overall in the boys’ race with a time of 15:21.3, leading the Bull Dogs, while Carys Glyn-Jones placed third for the girls with a time of 18:17.5. Both teams are showing why they are among the state’s top contenders.

Girls Golf:

On the greens, Columbus North Girls Golf finished 10th at the Bloomington North Invitational. Lindsey Hartwell led the Bull Dogs with an impressive 81, followed by Erin Hopkins with an 82. The team continues to show growth as they prepare for the next tournament.