Columbus North Boys Volleyball Drops Road Match at Center Grove

Columbus North showed early promise but couldn’t keep up with the firepower of Center Grove, falling 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 on the road Wednesday.

Leo Iorio led the Bull Dogs with nine kills and two blocks, while Kota Kondo dished out 18 assists and tallied three aces. Yuta Kondo provided strong defensive support with 10 digs and added six kills of his own.

Juan Jose Salcedo Calderon and Anyu Gong each added two blocks at the net. Despite the loss, North’s energy and depth were evident throughout the first set.