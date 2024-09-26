Columbus North Boys Tennis, Volleyball, & Girls Soccer- 9/26

Columbus North Boys Tennis Serves Up a Clean Sweep

The No. 5-ranked Columbus North boys tennis team delivered a flawless performance against Southport, winning 5-0 in dominant fashion. The Bull Dogs made quick work of their opponents, not dropping a single game.

At No. 1 singles, Hank Lin was in control from the start, cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Parth Shah and Teddy Littrell followed suit at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, both posting identical 6-0, 6-0 wins to maintain North’s dominance on the court.

The doubles teams were just as sharp. Yoki Murabayashi and Vince Sasse at No. 1 doubles overpowered their opponents with a 6-0, 6-0 victory, while the No. 2 doubles team of Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman closed out the match with another 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

With every set going North’s way, the Bull Dogs showed why they’re a top-ranked team, serving up excellence in every corner of the court.

Columbus North Volleyball Falls Short Against Floyd Central The Columbus North Bull Dogs volleyball team fought hard but was ultimately blocked out by Floyd Central in straight sets: 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. Despite some strong individual performances, the Bull Dogs couldn’t break through the Highlanders’ defense. Kennedy Horn led the offense with 12 kills, 6 blocks, and an ace, while Karen Dutro added 7 kills and 4 blocks. Reese Edwards and Holly Evans distributed the ball well, with 13 assists apiece, but it wasn’t enough to tip the scales in North’s favor. Defensively, Morgan Osborn chipped in with 7 digs, but the Bull Dogs struggled to keep up with Floyd Central’s aggressive attack. Though they didn’t pull off the win, Columbus North’s blocking and setting game showed potential as they continue to improve.