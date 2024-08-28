Columbus North Boys Tennis Sweeps Columbus East in Crosstown Rivalry

The Columbus North boys tennis team showcased their skill on Tuesday evening, sweeping their crosstown rivals, Columbus East, with a commanding 5-0 victory. Despite a late start due to the heat, the Bull Dogs were unfazed, delivering strong performances across all five matches.

At No. 1 singles, Hank Lin led the way with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 win over Tyler Ernst. Parth Shah and Sashu Sabapathy followed suit at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, each securing 6-0, 6-0 victories over their opponents.

In doubles play, the North duo of Yoki Murabayashi and Vince Sasse dominated at No. 1 doubles, while Jace Branham and Adrian Perez sealed the sweep at No. 2 doubles, both pairs winning without dropping a game.

Columbus North’s performance highlights their preparedness and focus as they continue their season.