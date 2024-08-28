Local Sports 

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sweeps Columbus East in Crosstown Rivalry

Kevin Kelley
The Columbus North boys tennis team showcased their skill on Tuesday evening, sweeping their crosstown rivals, Columbus East, with a commanding 5-0 victory. Despite a late start due to the heat, the Bull Dogs were unfazed, delivering strong performances across all five matches.
At No. 1 singles, Hank Lin led the way with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 win over Tyler Ernst. Parth Shah and Sashu Sabapathy followed suit at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, each securing 6-0, 6-0 victories over their opponents.
In doubles play, the North duo of Yoki Murabayashi and Vince Sasse dominated at No. 1 doubles, while Jace Branham and Adrian Perez sealed the sweep at No. 2 doubles, both pairs winning without dropping a game.
Columbus North’s performance highlights their preparedness and focus as they continue their season.