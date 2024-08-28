Columbus North Boys Soccer Triumphs Over New Albany

Columbus North boys soccer delivered a strong performance on Tuesday, overcoming an early deficit to secure a 4-1 victory against New Albany. After New Albany took an early lead, the Bull Dogs responded with determination.

Angel Espejel equalized the score in the 26th minute with a well-placed shot, assisted by Jony Garcia Renteria. The momentum continued in the second half, with Garcia Renteria scoring again in the 48th minute, followed by another goal from him in the 60th minute. Jonah Sipes capped off the win with a goal in the 77th minute.

North’s defense was solid throughout the match, limiting New Albany to only two shots on goal. The Bull Dogs’ teamwork and tactical play were evident as they earned this important victory.