Columbus North Boys Soccer Falls to Southport 5-2

Columbus North boys soccer took a tough 5-2 loss to Southport in a Conference Indiana matchup. The Bull Dogs struck first when Sam Brown scored off an assist from Bryan Rodriguez in the 19th minute. Southport quickly responded and tied the game. In the second half, Luccas Peda found the net to even the score at 2-2, but Southport pulled away with three goals in the final 20 minutes.

Despite the loss, North’s defense, led by keeper Juan Jose Salcedo Calderon with two saves and Noah Marsh with one save, held strong under heavy pressure. Columbus North looks to bounce back as they prepare for sectional play.

In tonight’s soccer action, Columbus East girls take on Oldenburg Academy at 5:30 PM, while the Columbus North girls team heads to Batesville for a 7:15 PM match.