Columbus North Boys Soccer, Boys Tennis, & Volleyball- September 5th

In a rematch of the past two semistate battles, the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Columbus North Boys Soccer team faced off against No. 15 Cathedral, but fell just short, losing 2-1. The match was a defensive slugfest, with Cathedral breaking through on a Columbus North own goal just before halftime. The Bulldogs responded in the second half with a stunning equalizer by Madux Tovey, who fired a long shot into the net, assisted by Parker Gribbins. However, Cathedral capitalized on a late corner kick to take the lead once more. Despite a few close chances for North, they couldn’t find the back of the net in the dying moments of the game. The Bulldogs will look to regroup as they face North Central on Saturday.

The No. 5-ranked Columbus North Bulldogs showed their depth on Thursday, earning a 3-2 win over Whiteland despite missing No. 1 singles player Hank Lin and one of their top doubles players. Stepping up to the challenge, Parth Shah took control at 1st singles in a three-set thriller, digging deep to earn the win. Teddy Cittrell put on a clinic at 2nd singles, dominating his opponent in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. The doubles duo of Sashu Sabapathy and Adrian Perez sealed the match, cruising to a decisive 6-3, 6-1 win. Despite the missing firepower, the Bulldogs proved they’ve got plenty of bite left, and their depth will serve them well as they continue their strong season. Next up, the Bulldogs look to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.