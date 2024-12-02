Columbus North Boys Basketball Holds Off Seymour for Second Win

The Columbus North boys basketball team continued its hot start to the season, improving to 2-0 with a hard-fought 46-41 victory over Seymour on Saturday night. In a game that showcased defensive grit and clutch plays, the Bull Dogs found a way to secure a critical road win.

Columbus North built a 36-26 lead by the end of the third quarter, thanks to strong contributions from Austin Perry, who led the team with 14 points. Max Coomes added 10 points, using his smooth shooting stroke to capitalize on key possessions, while Caleb Ferguson chipped in with nine points, adding an inside-out dynamic to the Bull Dogs’ offense.

The Owls mounted a late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but the Bull Dogs’ disciplined defense held strong, forcing critical turnovers and contesting shots at the rim. Columbus North’s balance and composure down the stretch ensured they walked away with the victory. The team looks poised for another successful campaign as they gear up for the challenges ahead.