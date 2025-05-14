Columbus North Baseball Takes Strategic Approach in Loss to Westfield

In a matchup focused more on preparation than the scoreboard, Columbus North Baseball made a calculated call Tuesday night, resting its top arms ahead of a crucial conference stretch. The result was an 11-0, five-inning defeat to 4A co-No. 11 Westfield, but the Bull Dogs remained focused on the bigger picture. Junior varsity pitchers and two position players making varsity debuts held their own as best they could, combining for a six-hitter, though six walks and three hit batters helped the Shamrocks do their damage.

Meanwhile, Westfield’s Sam Flickinger and Owen Swinford combined for a no-hitter, allowing only one walk. The late-starting contest, delayed due to traffic, ended early but left the Bull Dogs (7-11) turning the page quickly to a key conference series starting Wednesday at Bloomington South.