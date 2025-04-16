Columbus North Baseball Outslugged by Batesville Bulldogs

In a battle of Bulldogs, Columbus North couldn’t overcome a barrage of Batesville base knocks, falling 9-5 on the road Tuesday evening. Brock Kintner helped Columbus North get on the board in the first with a hard-hit RBI single and added another hit later in the game, finishing 2-for-4.

Jesse Clark continued to produce in the heart of the lineup with two RBIs, while Jack Whaley and Jayce Emmitt added hits of their own. Emmitt started on the mound but struggled with control, allowing six runs—only two earned—in 2.2 innings of work. Defensive miscues haunted North, with multiple errors aiding Batesville’s scoring runs in the second and third.

Columbus North now turns its attention to a tough road matchup against Andrean on Saturday.