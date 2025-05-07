Columbus North Baseball Comeback Falls Short on Senior Night

The Bull Dogs nearly pulled off a dramatic comeback on Senior Night, but Silver Creek escaped with a 6-5 win despite North’s nine-hit effort. Sophomore Graham Bayne and freshman Bryson Satterfield pitched admirably in relief, each escaping tough jams and keeping North in the game.

The Dogs clawed back from a 5-0 hole to tie it but left the bases loaded twice, unable to capitalize in crucial moments. Jack Whaley and Brock Kintner each collected two hits, while Lane Schrader added a hit and an RBI in his start. North, now 7-9, gears up for a big test Friday night against Columbus East.